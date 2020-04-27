Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

MGTA opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $327.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 3.03.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

