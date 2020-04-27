Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $125.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

