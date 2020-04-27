Clarius Group LLC Has $462,000 Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

NYSE ANTM opened at $264.12 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.24.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

