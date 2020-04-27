Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 6,195 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.97% of Bridge Bancorp worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.07%.

BDGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Bridge Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

