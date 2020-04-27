Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 12,886 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $35.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.