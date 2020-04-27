Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 1,469 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $242,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $585,440.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,168.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $148.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.01. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.