Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $75.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.