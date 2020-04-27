Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,938 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

DFS opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

