Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after acquiring an additional 732,888 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,710,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $223,480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,905,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,913,000 after acquiring an additional 215,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,640,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,447,000 after acquiring an additional 157,533 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O opened at $49.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.86. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

