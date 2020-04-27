Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 143,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber purchased 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

