Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 477 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of TJX opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.