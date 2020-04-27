AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,264,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,761,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,432,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,349,000 after buying an additional 822,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,725,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,575,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,644,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

AME stock opened at $77.06 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

