Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $116.45 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

