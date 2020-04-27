Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 125 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 37.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 345,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 95,058 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,041,000 after buying an additional 111,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 46,472 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.86.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $150.03 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $152.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

