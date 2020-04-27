Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 4,562 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Camden National were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Camden National by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 27.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

