Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,256,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,746,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $306.41 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $395.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

