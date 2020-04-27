Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Middleby worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $51.49 on Monday. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

