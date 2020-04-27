Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after acquiring an additional 368,673 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 140,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,827.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.