NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.09% of NetApp worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,336,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,061 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

NTAP stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $73.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

