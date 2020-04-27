Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

WASH opened at $32.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $559.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.80. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

