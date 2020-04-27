Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.39% of Independent Bank worth $8,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INDB stock opened at $66.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 26.88%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

