170,789 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 170,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Unitil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Unitil by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Unitil by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Unitil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $51.84 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The firm has a market cap of $751.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

