Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $9.08 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

