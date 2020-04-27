Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 13,300 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.04% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after purchasing an additional 124,514 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,861,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 164,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE USPH opened at $67.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Sidoti dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

