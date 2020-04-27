East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $102,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $30.37 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $416.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

