Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.