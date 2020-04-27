Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $133.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

