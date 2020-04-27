Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 106,501 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 2.30% of Anika Therapeutics worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 110,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 585,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 83,948 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 386.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 82,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ANIK opened at $33.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 14.40.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $115,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at $687,105.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANIK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.