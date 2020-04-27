Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Carter’s worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Carter’s by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carter’s from $101.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $112.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

