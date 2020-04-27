Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 600 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.13% of Camden Property Trust worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,551,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 49,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $2,528,151.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

NYSE CPT opened at $83.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.69. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

