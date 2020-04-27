Pluralsight (PS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Pluralsight to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pluralsight to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PS opened at $14.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History for Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tennant Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Tennant Position Boosted by Boston Trust Walden Corp
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 35,028 Shares of Service Co. International
Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 35,028 Shares of Service Co. International
Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 8,965 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc.
Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 8,965 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc.
Pluralsight Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Pluralsight Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
Gildan Activewear Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Gildan Activewear Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
AZZ Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday
AZZ Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report