Pluralsight (PS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Pluralsight to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pluralsight to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS opened at $14.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 36,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $703,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,173,664.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.