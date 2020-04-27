Gildan Activewear (GIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2020

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.85-1.95 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gildan Activewear to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.54.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

