AZZ (AZZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ opened at $27.90 on Monday. AZZ has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $718.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti cut their price target on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

