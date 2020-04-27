Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Celestica has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.13-0.19 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.13-0.19 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CLS opened at $4.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. Celestica has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $592.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50.
About Celestica
Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
