Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Shares of FRAF opened at $25.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Kerlin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.