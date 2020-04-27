Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763,205 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valhi were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Valhi by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 85,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Valhi by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valhi by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,803 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Valhi by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Valhi by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

VHI stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. Valhi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Valhi had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.