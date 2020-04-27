Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 142,911 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of IDT worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 777.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IDT Co. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $11.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $323.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.