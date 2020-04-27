Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,832 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 627.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 60,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

RMBI stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.