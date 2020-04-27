Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,559 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.