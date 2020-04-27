Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,953,000 after buying an additional 157,909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.94 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

