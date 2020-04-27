Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 267,884 Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Arlington Asset Investment worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arlington Asset Investment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). Arlington Asset Investment had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Company Profile

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

