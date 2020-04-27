Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7,679.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2,084.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39.

