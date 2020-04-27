GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of GTY Technology worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 191,433 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTYH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on GTY Technology from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $3.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $202.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. GTY Technology Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.13% and a negative net margin of 303.53%.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc provides cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital, and integrated payment services via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.