Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,004 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.