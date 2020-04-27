Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Bank7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Bank7 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.