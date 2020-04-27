Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of GP Strategies worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

In other GP Strategies news, EVP Russell L. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $32,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

GPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on GP Strategies from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

GP Strategies stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. GP Strategies Corp has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.68.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX).

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.