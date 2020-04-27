BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 398 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTX stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

