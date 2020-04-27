BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $32.13 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

