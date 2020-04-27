BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,819 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after purchasing an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Boeing by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,568,424,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,912,000 after purchasing an additional 187,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

NYSE BA opened at $128.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.78. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

