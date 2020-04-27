BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 173,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $46.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

